Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes has welcomed a change in the law around cosmetic surgery after a number of people needed hospital treatment in the city.

Warnings have been put out this summer over the dangers of cosmetic surgery after a small number of people had adverse reactions from receiving cosmetic procedures involving botulinum toxin in Peterborough.

A total of eight people needed hospital treatment after suffering from botulism in the city.

New rules are being introduced to help keep cosmetic surgery safe

Now the Government have announced tough new measures to crack down on cowboy cosmetic procedures that have left people maimed, injured and in need of urgent NHS care.

Only qualified healthcare professionals will be able to perform the highest risk procedures – such as non-surgical Brazilian Butt Lifts.

These must be done by specialised healthcare workers working in providers that are registered with the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The planned crackdown follows a series of incidents where people have had high-risk treatments from people with little or no medical training, leading to dangerous complications, permanent scarring and even death. These new rules will protect people from unqualified, rogue operators and reduce the cost to the NHS of fixing botched procedures.

Following the news, Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “This is really important news. In the past few weeks 8 people ended up in Peterborough Hospital due to dodgy cosmetic injections.

“Thanks to everyone who has been calling for this and to (Secretary of State for Health and Social Care) Wes Streeting and (Minister of State for Health) Karin Smyth for taking it up in government.”

“A huge win for Peterborough"

Peterborough City Councillor, and Cabinet Member Public Health/Adult Social Care, Dr Shabina Qayyum also welcomed the news, saying: “A huge win for Peterborough. The campaign by the MP & myself as Cabinet Member of Adults & Health and a Healthcare professional to crack down on cowboys started when 8 people had become unwell in our city as a result of side effects from unregulated botox. “One remains in hospital.

“Thank you to Andrew Pakes & the Government for taking these steps to protect patients.

“Today, I am delighted we have been successful!”

Minister of State for Health Karin Smyth said: “The cosmetics industry has been plagued by a Wild West of dodgy practitioners and procedures. There are countless horror stories of cosmetic cowboys causing serious, catastrophic damage.

“This government is taking action to protect those seeking treatments, support honest and competent practitioners, and root out the cowboys as part of our Plan for Change.

“This isn’t about stopping anyone from getting treatments - it’s about preventing rogue operators from exploiting people at the expense of their safety and keeping people safe. We’re giving them peace of mind and reducing the cost to the NHS of fixing botched procedures.”

Symptoms and advice

Symptoms of botulism can include:

drooping eyelids

blurred or double vision

facial muscle weakness

difficulty swallowing (dysphagia)

slurred speech

breathing difficulties

Aesthetic procedures are becoming increasingly popular and it is recommended that anyone considering a treatment follows a simple checklist:

Make sure your practitioner is qualified to carry out the procedure, is wearing appropriate PPE and washing their hands.

They should offer a pre-consultation appointment, including an assessment of your medical history and be happy to discuss their qualifications.

They should also provide you with a consent form outlining the risks for you to sign.

For more information, visit https://www.nhs.uk/tests-and-treatments/cosmetic-procedures/advice/choosing-who-will-do-your-procedure/

“The impact on people when receiving cosmetic procedures involving botulinum toxin can be very severe and at worst life-threatening"

People are advised to take precautions when considering aesthetic procedures, including checking if the product being used has been prescribed and is a licensed product. On the NHS website there is more information on what sensible steps you can take when finding a practitioner.

Dr Raj Lakshman, Director of Public Health for Peterborough City Council, said: “We understand that people want to have aesthetic procedures such as Botox injections, but I urge those doing so to take steps to ensure the service they receive will not risk their health and make them unwell. This includes checking the person is qualified and their experience in administering such products, booking a consultation prior to undertaking any procedures, and asking questions about the products to be used.

“The impact on people when receiving cosmetic procedures involving botulinum toxin can be very severe and at worst life-threatening.”