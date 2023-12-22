Alistair Bennett claims he never used or had any intention of using a space at Bretton Gate.

A Peterborough City Hospital worker has vowed to fight a parking charge he received while waiting on the edge of a car park close to Peterborough City Hospital.

Alistair Bennett waited for 25 minutes on land owned by Peterborough Sports Club at Bretton Gate in September. He had arranged to meet a friend who has a terminally ill cancer diagnosis to deliver an Air Fryer which he needed to help him cook after periods of exhausting chemotherapy.

The Healthcare worker waited on land owned by Peterborough Town Sports Club at Bretton Gate early one morning in September to deliver the item as it was a n easy access point to deliver the article.

Mr Bennett said that he was sat in his car at the edge of the car park and at no point attempted to take up a parking space or get out of the car.

He said: “My friend was held up in morning rush hour traffic and was delayed so I waited for him to arrive. I then transferred the item to his car and parked in the hospital car park where I haves permit.

"The next thing I knew was when in October I received a letter from Civil Enforcement demanding £100 as I had not responded to another letter they claim they sent with an original fine of £60, a letter I did not receive.

“I contested the ticket sending photographic evidence of where I waited and a copy of my permit for where I park daily.

"It was rejected and I received another letter demanding £140 and threatening court action and a visit from bailiffs. In desperation I contacted Peterborough Town Sports Club who said they would investigate. I have so far not heard anything back.

“In the meantime I contacted the Citizens Advise Bureau who also could not find anyway to contact Civil Enforcement.

“I am now at a dead end. The original ticket is totally unjustified and given the circumstances, callous at best. At no time did I intend to stay and park on this land, merely trying to help someone who is struggling with serious illness.