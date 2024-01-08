Miss Jyoti Shah MBE was honoured in the 2022 New Year’s Honours list.

Consultant surgeon Jyoti Shah, honoured for her services to medicine and work in the screening and diagnosis of cancer patients in the community, has received her MBE from King Charles III.

Miss Shah - Macmillan Consultant Urological Surgeon at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust – was recently invited to the investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, where she was presented with her MBE by His Majesty.

She was among a number of professionals honoured, following receipt of the gong in the King’s New Years’ Honours list 2022.

Miss Jyoti Shah MBE attending the recent investiture at Buckingham Palace with King Charles.

During a career which has so far spanned over quarter of a century, Miss Shah is helping to lead the fight against prostate cancer by running clinics within the local community. She even took the opportunity to discuss this important topic with His Majesty.

Miss Shah said: “It was an absolute honour to be part of this incredible investiture at Buckingham Palace and to meet with, and chat to, His Majesty about the importance of prostate cancer health checks, screening and awareness.”

Over the festive break, Miss Shah and her team staged Peterborough’s first community clinic with dozens of men boarding the prostate health check bus in the city centre.

The event was so successful, that similar clinics will now be planned for 2024 to meet demand.

Since introducing her Fighting Prostate Cancer campaign in community settings around the UK in 2016, more than 3,000 men have been screened – leading to the detection of around 100 cancer cases.