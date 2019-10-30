Peterborough hospital trust receives funding for state-of-the-art cancer screening equipment

Peterborough patients will benefit from improved cancer detection after the city’s hospital trust received new government funding.

The North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust is one of 78 across the country to receive a combined £200 million over the next two years for state-of-the-art cancer screening equipment, although the Department of Health and Social Care could not say how much of that money would be given to the trust.

Reacting to today’s announcement (Wednesday) Joanne Bennis, chief nurse at the trust which runs Peterborough City, Stamford and Rutland and Hinchingbrooke hospitals, said: “We are really pleased to be named as one of the NHS trusts to receive funding for new state-of-the-art cancer screening equipment.

“One of the areas that will benefit from this is the Breast Unit. The department will be receiving new screening equipment early next year. This will provide fantastic facilities for our staff to detect breast cancer at the earliest opportunity.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “This new state-of-the-art equipment for NHS trusts in the East of England will ensure doctors and clinicians can help even more people survive a cancer diagnosis and stop the disease as early as possible.

“It’s mission critical that the technology our NHS uses to prevent and diagnose cancer is brought into the 21st Century. We have backed the roll out of these new machines with £200 million in funding as part of our long term plan, backed by an extra £33.9 billion a year.”

Cally Palmer, national cancer director at NHS England, said: “Cancer survival is at a record high thanks to better prevention, earlier diagnosis and world leading treatments in the NHS.

“This major investment in the best modern scanning technology will benefit patients in every part of England, helping us to achieve the NHS Long Term Plan’s ambitions of catching tens of thousands more cancers earlier when they are easier to treat, saving 55,000 more lives every year.”