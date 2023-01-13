Peterborough hospital to introduce virtual 'frailty ward' to treat more patients in their own homes
More elderly people are set to be able to access care in their home as a result of the successful pilot scheme.
More vulnerable patients in Peterborough will be able to receive care in their own home following a successful pilot of a Frailty Virtual Ward at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust.
The trust, which runs Peterborough City Hospital, worked closely with the Greater Peterborough Network to establish the Frailty Virtual Ward to help eligible patients living with frailty avoid a hospital admission.
One such patient, who benefited from the Frailty Virtual Ward, is the ward’s first patient, 90-year-old, Lawrence Hall.
Mr Hall was admitted onto the Frailty Virtual Ward after attending Peterborough City Hospital’s Emergency Department following several falls and contracting a urinary tract infection.
He spent five days on the virtual ward and received care at home from community nurses from Greater Peterborough Network, before being deemed well enough to be discharged, care that previously would have been provided in hospital.
Mr Hall, commenting on his stey on the ward, said: “I’m very happy with the service I received and felt happier being able to receive care at home and avoid a stay in hospital. I would recommend this service to anyone.”
The Frailty Virtual Ward aims to provide safe and optimal care to adults with frailty, who may be presenting with urgent or emergency care needs.
The team identify eligible patients aged 65 and above and living within the Greater Peterborough area who have a condition that can be managed in the comfort of their own home, for a duration of one to fourteen days.