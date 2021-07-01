Peterborough hospital staff give advice to parents as A&E department remains busy

Peterborough City Hospital

Last week The BBC reported that A&E departments across the country had been ‘overwhelmed’ by children with mild winter viruses that could be treated at home.

The Peterborough Telegraph approached North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (NWANHSFT) for comment about the situation at Peterborough City Hospital - and what advice they would offer to families.

Phil Walmsley, Chief Operating Officer at the trust said: “We continue to see a large number of patients attending our hospitals’ emergency department, including children.

“If you are worried about your child you should always seek support, but the emergency department might not be the most appropriate point of care. Our doors are always open in life-threatening and emergency cases, but please remember that calling NHS 111, contacting your GP or using your local pharmacy should be your first option when seeking medical advice.”

The Minor Injury and Illness Unit, which today (July 1) re-locates to the Peterborough City Hospital site is open from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week.

More information and advice if your baby and toddler is unwell can be found on the NHS website: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/baby/health/is-your-baby-or-toddler-seriously-ill/

Aways seek medical advice if your baby or child:

- has a fever lasting for more than five days, or is becoming more unwell

- has a fit or convulsion

- develops a red rash that doesn’t fade when a glass is rolled over it

- is dehydrated with fewer than two wet nappies a day

- is crying constantly.