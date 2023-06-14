Peterborough hospital patients warned of disruption to services as junior doctor strike starts

Patients at Peterborough City Hospital are being warned of the possibility of disruption to services as a junior doctor strike has started.

The industrial action started at 7am on Wednesday, June 14, and will last until 7am on Saturday, June 17.

A spokesperson for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke, and Stamford & Rutland hospitals, said: “

Peterborough City Hospital

We are expecting some of our services to be impacted by the proposed industrial action by Junior Doctors taking place from 7am on Wednesday 14 June to 7am on Saturday 17 June 2023.

“Our main priorities are to provide safe care for our inpatients and those who need urgent and emergency care services.

“Our emergency services will remain open, but we ask that you contact NHS 111 or NHS 111 Online before coming to hospital, so that you can be directed to the most appropriate place for your care or treatment.

"During strike action, we will prioritise resources to protect emergency treatment - life and limb-threatening, critical care, neonatal care and trauma.”

The trust said patients whose appointments have been changed have been contacted – and anyone who has not been contacted should attend as planned.

The British Medical Association said the strike action is being taken in a row over pay, and have said they are calling for three days of strike action every month during the summer unless the Government change their position on their pay offer.