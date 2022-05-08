The Obstetrics and Gynaecology teams

Peterborough City Hospital has been named as the top training unit in the country for its overall performance in Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

This is the fifth year that the hospital has consistently been highly commended following the release of the Annual General Medical Council (GMC) Survey.

The survey is completed by all doctors in training and is a self-assessment of their training.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Rebecca McKay, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Peterborough City Hospital, said: “I am incredibly proud of how well our team have worked together to provide the high standard of support and training for our junior doctors.

“We view training as something that we do during every session and this is embedded in our service and reflected in these results.