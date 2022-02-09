Peterborough hospital cancer service marks 30th anniversary

First set up in 1992, the service has offered support and assistance to residents fighting cancer at the hospital.

Patients and their families can access talking therapy, arts and crafts, exercise, complimentary therapy, healthy lifestyle advice, relaxation, benefits and welfare advice, information and high quality group support.

Lisa Deacon, Joint Cancer Wellbeing Service Manager at Peterborough City Hospital commented: “30 years ago the Local Macmillan Fundraisers worked tirelessly to raise funds to build this amazing facility, now known as The Robert Horrell building. We support anyone affected by cancer and we’ve been lucky to have a refurbishment of the building over the last three years. The transformation is wonderful visitors often comment on our calm and spa like space, the ongoing support from local donors means we are able to support more people in a beautiful environment . We also benefit from the many volunteers that give up their time.’

The service has helped many families over the past 30 years

The Cancer Wellbeing Service began in 1992 after a local fundraising campaign successfully raised £850,000 to create a bespoke building for Palliative Care Day Therapy. The building is named after a local dairyman ‘Robert Horrell’ who donated the land for the centre.

Then in 2016 a new service was launched to provide an holistic wellbeing support service for people affected by cancer including partners, friends and carers. This new service was named the Cancer Wellbeing Service and the Palliative Day Therapy team reformed to provide this new service which was a first for a NHS Trust.