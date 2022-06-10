A Peterborough doctor’s surgery has been rated as outstanding by official inspectors – in part thanks to their work helping ‘hard to reach’ groups in their community.

The Boroughbury Medical Centre in Craig Street, Peterborough, was given the top rating by CQC inspectors following their visit in March.

The inspectors said the 25,000 patients on the register were well cared for and their individual needs were central to the work of the practice.

The surgery has been rated as outstanding

In the previous inspection, the surgery had been rated as ‘good.’

Andy Ford, CQC head of inspection for primary medical services, said the hard work of staff was pleasing to see. He said: “I was pleased to see how well staff responded to patients at Boroughbury Medical Centre, prioritising their individual needs.

“I was particularly impressed with the way the service engaged hard-to-reach groups, including homeless people, to tackle health inequalities across the city. The hard work of staff and managers made a real difference to the lives of vulnerable people.

“Our inspectors found that leaders were inspiring and motivated, which had a positive effect throughout the service and contributed to the standards of care and treatment provided to people.

“This practice is an excellent example of what can be achieved through outstanding leadership.”

The inspectors found that the practice used innovative methods to ensure all patients could be reached and receive care in a timely manner.

It was also involved in several pilot schemes within the community to encourage better self-care among vulnerable groups, and feedback from partner organisations demonstrated positive outcomes for these patients.

The surgery had been nominated for multiple awards for its work within the community, and this recognition had led to further funding to allow its outreach programme to continue.

The practice was given a small number of things to work on – including making a risk assessment where sharps bins are not wall mounted; Undertake a review of staff immunisation status and to take action to improve child immunisation and cervical screening scores.