Peterborough doctor accused of “hastening death of three patients” faces misconduct hearing

Peterborough City Hospital.

Dr Andrew Gregg, is accused of failing to provide good clinical care to six patients between 2012 and 2016.

It is alleged that the consultant anaesthetist “inappropriately increased the levels of medication prescribed to patients, that he failed to keep adequate records and that his actions hastened the death of three patients.”

He will also face allegations that he withdrew active treatment from two patients without adequately consulting with clinical colleagues.

As well as this, he is further accused of making comments of an “inappropriate nature” towards one of the patients previously referred to in the allegations.

The hearing will be held by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service and will begin today (Monday, December 13).