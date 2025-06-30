Peterborough dad takes autism campaign to Downing Street

A Peterborough campaigner has taken his message to Downing Street – as he delivers a letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Harris, Founder of Neurodiversity in Business (NiB), and his non-speaking, autistic son, Joshua Harris, delivered the letter today, as the pair continue to call for Alternative Augmentative Communication (AAC) devices to be made available non-speaking autistic children.

Dan started the Let Them Have Their Voices (LTHTV) Campaign in November, and since then they have donated AAC solutions to children and families across the UK, USA and Mexico with a trip to donate further ‘talkers’ to Brazil planned for July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan said: “Communication is a fundamental right, and every child deserves the opportunity to express themselves.”

Dan and Josh took their campaign to Downing Street

Josh has used the technology since he was four years old, and Dan said it had made a huge difference to the family. He said: “Until Josh got his ‘Talker’, we had very few ways of communicating with him.

“He would be very frustrated because he couldn’t tell us what he needed or wanted. But this device has been transformational – it has unlocked language for him, and we can now have a conversation – the best gift you can give a child!”

Earlier this month, Dan was invited to the House of Lords to give evidence to the Committee considering reform of The Autism Act 2009.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LTHTV initiative invites the community to support this effort and help ensure that every child, regardless of background or economic status, has the opportunity to communicate and thrive.

Dan Harris also recently gained global attention for his innovative approach to communication with “The Joshie-Man” through an alphabet tattoo and more recently a numbers-based tattoo.

Further details about the campaign can be found at www.freetalker.org or https://www.linkedin.com/in/danjharris/

Dan’s letter to the Prime Minister in full

Dear Prime Minister,

Everyone has the right to freedom of expression. It is commonly accepted that communication is vital to this human right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who are unable to access verbal communication (or for whom this is limited), Alternative Augmentative Communication (AAC) is essential. AAC refers to anything that is used to assist/support an individual to communicate in addition to, or in the absence of verbal or spoken communication. Low-tech solutions rely on the visual presentation of verbal messages including using pictures symbols accompanied by text, and high-tech devices may use a computerised spoken output. 1 in 200 people could benefit from AAC including 75% of those with Parkinson’s disease, 10% of those with dementia, 70% of people with MND, 20- 30% of people who have had a stroke, 15% of those with learning difficulties, 10% of autistic people [Creer et al (2016), UK data].

Services for children and adults who need and use AAC are now commissioned as specialised “hubs” and funded directly by NHS England. They provide assessment, review and equipment for those with the most

complex communication needs who are likely to require a high-tech powered communication aid which make up the top 10% of AAC users. However, the remaining 90% of potential AAC users are currently not being

provided for by the local services, and funding has not been protected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a coalition of AAC users, their families, and specialist Speech and Language Therapists, we want to raise

awareness of this issue and ensure that communication rights are protected for all.

I was recently requested by the House of Lords committee on the Autism Act 2009 to provide evidence in person on this topic, and I commend the recommendations of the committee to you.

Please allow me to end this letter on a personal level.

I have personally seen the transformational impact on the life of my son, Joshua Harris, (also affectionately globally known as “The Joshie-Man”). We recognise the need to continue to focus on ensuring that more children have access to appropriate AAC support. Cognisant of the transformational impact on the lives of non-speakers, we have fundraised to give away nearly 1000 Talkers to non-speakers across the UK and globally.

Please would you continue to ensure that the rights and needs of non-speakers in the UK are upheld and that the service provision continues to improve.

Yours sincerely,

Dan Harris