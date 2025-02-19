Peterborough dad's campaign to help non-speaking autistic children find their voices is gathering pace

Dan Harris has given away scores of iPads to children across the country

A Peterborough dad who is on a mission to help non-speaking autistic children across the country has seen his campaign gather pace.

Dan Harris, the founder of the Neurodiversity in Business charity, launched the campaign ‘Let Them Have Their Voices’ after discovering that many non-speaking autistic children were unable to access life-changing technology through the NHS.

The father has now given away around 200 free iPads with software (known as Talkers) which enable non-speaking people to communicate their needs and desires.

Dan, whose son, Josh, is autistic, said: “Communication is a fundamental right, and every child deserves the opportunity to express themselves.

“We have been inundated with requests for ‘talkers’ from special needs families. Our long-term goal is to see a change to NHS policy, so that every child who needs help with speaking can find their voice.”

Josh (11) has used the technology since he was four years old, and Dan said it had made a huge difference to the family. He said: “Until Josh got his ‘Talker’, we had very few ways of communicating with him.

“He would be very frustrated because he couldn’t tell us what he needed or wanted. But this device has been transformational – it has unlocked language for him, and we can now have a conversation – the best gift you can give a child!”

Working with local government, Harris will be expanding the reach of the campaign when he flies to Los Angeles in April for Autism Empowerment Month.

Together, with his son Harris will distribute talkers to children with communication difficulties. The initiative aims to bridge the gap for children from economically disadvantaged communities who face barriers to early diagnosis.

In LA, Harris is working in partnership with Infinity Opportunities, led by Enoch Kaz, which helps foster a more inclusive world for neurodiverse people. Kaz added: “As we prepare to host the Olympics, creating a neuroinclusive environment in Los

Angeles is more important than ever.”

Harris, alongside Marissa Webb, co-founder of The Orchid Practice, a speech and language therapy centre, have set up a Go Fund Me page to fundraise for more Talkers in a bid to help even more families. The fundraiser has already raised more han £8,000.

For more information, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/t4q4y-let-them-have-their-voices?utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link