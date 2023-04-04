Peterborough City Hospital ward cake sale raises £830 for Colostomy UK
Peterborough City Hospital's A4 ward hosted a cake sale on March 17, which raised £830 for Colostomy UK.
Colostomy UK is a charity dedicated to supporting people living with a stoma, and the £830 will be put towards services such as their 24-hour free helpline.
Cakes were baked and donated by local businesses including Lilli's Tearoom and Cakery, The Brownie Company, Binders Bakes, Bakes by Lizzie, Trew Indulgence and Lambert Rustic Foods.
The cake sale was organised and run by Molly - a student nurse, and Donna - a Deputy Sister, Lynsey - a Healthcare Assistant, along with Leanne who was a former patient on colorectal ward, and is now a strong advocate for the Colostomy UK charity.
“We were delighted that A4 Ward raised such an incredible total,” announced Giovanni, a spokesperson for Colostomy UK, before going on to say: “We’re really grateful to Lynsey and everyone who helped to organise the cake sale.”
Meanwhile, everyone on the A4 Ward was “amazed” that they had raised the £830 - and they were told they “should be really proud” of what they have achieved for charity by their Ward Manager.
Lynsey was shocked that it only took “two hours” for many of the cakes to sell out which highlights the success of the Colostomy UK fundraiser in the Peterborough City Hospital atrium.
Colostomy UK found in 2021 that around 21,000 patients undergo stoma formation surgery every year so fundraising events are always appreciated by the charity.