Peterborough City Hospital using AI as latest weapon in fight against breast cancer

Trial at Bretton hospital started earlier this month

Experts at Peterborough City Hospital have deployed Artificial Intelligence (AI) as their latest weapon in the fight against breast cancer.

A revolutionary trial began at the hospital last week as pathologists began using AI software to help in the digital pathology reporting of breast biopsies.

The innovative AI powered diagnostic tool, developed by Ibex Medical Analytics is the subject of a 12-month trial, funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research.

Dr Bailey said the technology would make a huge difference to patients

Dr David Bailey, Consultant Pathologist for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust says: “This is a really exciting breakthrough in diagnostics and something we are incredibly proud to be a part of. I have seen some huge advancements in technology during my career but none more so than the strides being made in digital pathology now.”

The tool aims to support pathologists by enhancing the accuracy of reporting and improving efficiency in terms of the time it takes to review and report each biopsy to either confirm or exclude the presence of breast cancer.

The AI has been developed using a specially trained algorithm, with input and expertise from over 100 pathologists across the world. The software runs a series of checks for breast cancer, using technology to analyse tissue samples, helping pathologists detect the disease more quickly and with greater ease. It has been robustly tested and evidence shows that the high accuracy rate reduces the need for patients to undergo repeat biopsies and frees up more time for pathologists.

The Trust is already using a similar AI tool in prostate cases which has proven successful in the improvement of cancer care in the last 18 months. This 12 month trial period now focuses on breast cancer patients.

Dr Bailey said the technology would make a huge difference to patients. He said: “The future of pathology is changing, and it not only benefits the patient but also the clinicians.