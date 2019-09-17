Peterborough City Hospital to hold first heart health event at Ferry Meadows

You can find out how to improve your heart health and reduce your chances of developing cardiac disease at Peterborough City Hospital’s first ever heart health event on Saturday, September 28, from 9am to noon at Ferry Meadows.

Peterborough Beats Together, organised by the hospital’s Cardiology Department, aims to raise awareness of cardiac disease and how simple lifestyle changes could help prevent it.

Visitors will be able to find out how to keep their hearts healthy with tips on diet and exercise, cooking demonstrations and the opportunity to have their blood and heart rate checked.

Julie Holroyd, cardiology nurse consultant at Peterborough City Hospital, said: “90 per cent of premature deaths from heart disease in the Peterborough region could be prevented. This is a shocking number and we hope to change this by helping people understand how to improve their lifestyle.

“Heart disease can affect anyone, whether you are young or old, so we are encouraging people of all ages, including families, to come along and find out how they can take control of their heart health.”

There will also be a treasure hunt and climbing wall for children. As part of the event, the team is attempting to create a Guinness World Record and are looking for participants.

“We are hoping to get 500 or more people to come together and form the image of a pill by holding black or white card above their heads,” said Julie. “The image will be captured by a drone and submitted to the team at Guinness World Record.”

The event is completely free, but the team will be raising money throughout the event for new cardiac imaging equipment for local patients.