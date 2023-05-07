Peterborough City Hospital takes action after 'alarming rise' in assaults on NHS staff across country

Peterborough City Hospital has been working with police to help tackle an 'alarming rise' in assaults on NHS staff across country.

North West Anglia Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford Hospitals, held a week-long event in collaboration with local Police and other community services, to provide advice, information and support on different elements of safety & security.

Kate Hodge, Non-Clinical Health, Safety & Security Manager, commented: “A recent NHS staff survey showed that an alarming increase in the number of NHS staff who have experienced at least one incident of physical violence from patients, service users, relatives or other members of the public in the last 12 months. We have used this week to highlight the importance of protecting our staff and really want to send a message out that it won’t be tolerated.”

Louise Tibbert, Chief People Officer, with the security team, local Police and a representative from DASS.

The theme of the security week was ‘Not Part of the Job’ and the team has been giving out pens, post-it-notes and badges and personal safety alarms, funded by the North West Anglia Hospitals' Charity, for the benefit of staff.