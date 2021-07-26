Peterborough City Hospital suspends home birthing service due to staff shortage

Peterborough City Hospital

The service has also been suspended by Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

A spokesman for the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust which runs both hospitals, said; “Following extensive and careful consideration of all available options we are unable to provide a safe homebirth service due to chronic regional staffing shortages, and therefore we have had to take the difficult decision to temporarily suspend our homebirth service with immediate effect.

“This decision has had to be made in order to keep all birthing women and people, babies, families and colleagues safe and this is why we are asking that you come into hospital to have your baby. This will enable staff to be utilised within our maternity units, we know that this will have an impact upon you and your family, and for this we are very sorry.

“We want to stress the importance of you having midwifery care during your labour and birth, so please do contact your hospital as your labour starts.