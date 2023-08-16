Peterborough City Hospital given £12 million for 72 new beds to cut waiting times

Peterborough City Hospital has been given more than £12 million to free up space for 72 new beds – and help cut waiting times.

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, was given a total of £12,483,000 as part of a national Government programme.

The cash will be used to convert office space currently used by administration teams on the fourth floor of the Peterborough City Hospital site into two 36-bed wards.

The work to create the 72 new beds will take a year to complete

The work to create the new wards is due to start before the end of the year and is expected to take 12 months to complete.

Caroline Walker, Chief Executive Officer at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This is great news for our patients as it creates some much-needed extra capacity that will help us ensure people needing an emergency admission will wait less time to be taken to the right ward to receive care.

“We are hugely grateful to our staff for always putting our patients’ needs first and vacating their office spaces to help us create the new wards. We are working closely with these teams to ensure we can re-provide office accommodation on site, as well as adapt to the principles of modern agile working.”

The Trust will soon take delivery of a modular building on its site which will provide temporary office space for some staff to hot-desk. It is also equipping staff to work from home, or one of its two other hospital sites in Huntingdon and Stamford, as part of its agile working plans.

In addition, work has started on a separate modular ward at Peterborough City Hospital as part of a previous capacity-creation initiative, which is due to complete by 31 March 2024 in readiness to receive its first patients in the Spring.

Health and Social Care Secretary, Steve Barclay, said: "We know that winter is a difficult time so we’re working to get ahead of pressures whilst also creating a sustainable NHS fit for the future. That’s why we’re investing this £250 million to support NHS capacity and deliver 900 new beds, as part of our drive to put in place 5,000 permanent additional beds.

“Creating additional hospital capacity will support staff to provide the best possible care and treat patients more quickly, helping us to improve waiting times and cut waiting lists - one of the government’s top five priorities.”

Amanda Pritchard, NHS chief executive said: “Winter is always a busy time for the NHS and so it is right that we put robust plans in place as early as possible to boost capacity and help frontline staff to prepare for additional pressure.