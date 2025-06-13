Peterborough City Hospital Chair awarded OBE in King's Birthday Honours List

Stephen Barnett, Chair of the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust has been awarded on OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

Mr Barnett was given for the honour for services to the NHS.

He has been the chair of the trust which oversees the running of Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford and Rutland Hospitals since 2022 and also chairs the trust’s Council of Governors.

He also champions to support provided by the Trust’s 500-strong army of volunteers – and can often be seen working along side them in their distinctive blue polo shirts.

When asked about his reaction to the honour, Stephen said: “When I opened the letter, I was absolutely stunned and staggered. I wasn’t expecting anything like this.

“It was such an amazing surprise and I felt really humbled. I have been so reliant on so many other people that have helped me in my career.

“In my over 30 years in the NHS, I have worked with some absolutely brilliant people who have all been so dedicated to supporting patients. I have been really, really lucky.

“At North West Anglia, particularly, over the last three and a half years, I have worked with some extraordinary staff and volunteers. I see this a very much as a team reward.

"I have been really, really lucky in my career. I have had great support from people around me, including my family and my wife has been brilliant for all the support she has given.”

Prior to joining the North West Anglia Trust, Stephen held roles including the Chair of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Norfolk and the Chair of the West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

Stephen has also held the roles of Deputy Director General of Human Resources for the NHS for the Department of Health, Senior Director for HR and Organisational Development at the Home Office, Chief Executive of the NHS Confederation as well as being a Visiting Professor for a number at universities including the University of West London, Cranfield University and Anglia Ruskin University.

The University of Bradford awarded him a honourary doctorate in 2007.

Stephen added :”It has always been demanding working in the NHS. Each time there is a change of government, there is a slightly different direction and targets to meet but as North West Anglia, we have been very lucky and we have seen lots of improvement in our performance.

“We have had a lot of capital investment. We now have the money confirmed for our brand new hospital in Hinchingbrooke, which will open in 2032, we have got a £20m new treatment centre opening at Stamford Hospital, a community diagnostics centre opening in Peterborough and we’ve also has money to open two new wards at Peterborough City Hospital.

“It’s a really exciting time at North West Anglia with all this investment going in.”