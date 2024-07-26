Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Longueville Court Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers.

Longueville Court Care Home in Orton Longueville has been rated as ‘Good’ following a recent Care Quality Commission inspection.

Making up the overall rating was a ‘Good’ rating in the safe, caring, effective and responsive categories, however, the care home was rated as ‘Requires Improvement’ in the well-led category.

Longueville Court Care Home provides residential, nursing and specialist dementia care for a total of103 residents from respite care to long term stays.

Staff and residents of Longueville Court celebrate their Care Quality Coomssion rating.

The report stated that residents at the home received good quality person-centred care and were supported by kind, caring staff who knew them well.

The inspectors found that the manager of the home and all the staff were committed to providing the best quality care for people and to finding solutions to ensure residents were all living life to the full.

The report found that people were supported to follow their hobbies and interests, and take part in a range of activities.

The report also found that staff were very positive about working at Longueville Court.

A staff member commented: “We use a whole team approach, staff help each other out.”

Another staff member said: “The management team is very supportive, I get all the support I need.”

Residents reported that they were very happy living at the home, comments included: “The staff are wonderful, they make you feel so welcome, you can’t fault them."

Another resident said: “It’s like one big family here, the staff are so kind and helpful. They get to know everyone, they listen and remember likes and dislikes.”

Relatives were complimentary about the home and the staff, comments included: “I am very impressed by the new manager, he is very personable and caring.”

Another relative said: “I don’t have any worries about staff or residents. The staff get to know the residents well and find out about their preferences, they support everyone to live as independently as possible.”

Concern was, however raised that the effectiveness of record keeping and the auditing process of the home but the report did note that these issues were being identified and addressed.

The report said: “Not all audits were effective and there were missed opportunities to act on issues that had occurred over time. Not all records were completed or accurate.

"The manager was in progress of identifying the issues to be addressed and had already had a positive impact with people and staff support.

"Staff worked well with others, and as a team. We have asked the provider for an action plan in response to the concerns found at this assessment.”