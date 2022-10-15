Peterborough bird keepers warned to be on alert to keep flocks safe from bird flu

Bird keepers have been warned to be on alert for signs of avian flu

Bird keepers across Peterborough are being advised to be alert to help keep flocks safe from Avian Flu.Due to bird migration, this is traditionally the peak time of year for the disease, which is also known as ‘bird flu’. Cases are rising nationally, and last week regional housing measures were introduced for Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex.Cllr Steve Allen, cabinet member for communication, culture and communities at Peterborough City Council, said: "We are echoing the advice of Defra urging anyone who keeps poultry, including as game birds or pets, to follow the best practice biosecurity advice. This includes making sure the birds’ living area is clean, placing feed and water in enclosed areas, cleaning footwear before and after visits, and putting fencing around any outdoor areas which wild birds can access.

"It's really important for us to help protect bird keepers and the wild bird population, so we are asking everyone who looks after poultry to keep a close eye on them for any signs of disease and ensure you are staying on top of your cleaning practices. Any signs of avian influenza should be reported to the Defra Rural Services Helpline on 03000 200 301.

"I would like to stress that the risk to public health is very low, and properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are still safe to eat according to the Food Standards Agency."

Defra has produced extensive biosecurity guidance for bird keepers Biosecurity and preventing disease in captive birds (publishing.service.gov.uk), as well as a self-assessment checklist to give you confidence in the measures you have taken aipz-self-assessment-checklist.odt (live.com) . In addition, whether you have a backyard flock or commercial stock you can watch ‘Stop the Spread’ webinars to learn more about protecting your birds 'Stop the spread' webinars - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk).

Bird keepers with more than 50 birds, whether all the same species or a mixture, must register them with the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA). Those with less than 50 birds are also strongly encouraged to register their birds with APHA. Visit Poultry (including game birds): registration rules and forms - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk) to register.APHA runs a free disease alerts service for bird keepers to keep you up to date with the latest avian influenza developments. You can sign up at APHA animal disease alert subscription service - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk).