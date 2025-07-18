Peterborough Beer Festival raises a "tremendous" £19k for Sue Ryder hospice

Generous attendees at Peterborough Beer Festival raised almost £19,000 to help support one of the city's most respected charities.

An incredible total of £18,974 was donated to Sue Ryder's Thorpe Hall Hospice by those attending last year's event on the city’s Embankment.

The money was presented recently to the charity's community fundraiser Asif Shaheed at a meeting ahead of this year's festival, which takes place in August.

Beer Festival spokesperson Raeanne Elliott said: "Everyone in Peterborough knows all about the amazing work that Sue Ryder does at Thorpe Hall, and it has been a privilege to help support them again at the beer festival.

"To raise such a tremendous amount shows how much the city wants to support such a fine charity. We look forward to trying to raise even more money at this year's event."

The 2025 Peterborough Beer Festival is the biggest beer festival in the UK, and takes place from August 19 to 23.

For more information, and to buy tickets, or volunteer at the event, visit pborobeerfest.camra.org.uk