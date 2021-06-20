Peterborough and Cambridgeshire adults with learning disabilities asked to share views

Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council want to learn more about what adults with a learning disability need to help them to live happier, healthier lives.

The councils said: “This will help us know what to focus on when planning services and supporting people with a learning disability in the future.”

The survey runs until June 30 and is said to take around 20 minutes to complete.

