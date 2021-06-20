Peterborough and Cambridgeshire adults with learning disabilities asked to share views
Adults in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire with a learning disability are being asked to take part in a survey.
Sunday, 20th June 2021, 6:00 pm
Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council want to learn more about what adults with a learning disability need to help them to live happier, healthier lives.
The councils said: “This will help us know what to focus on when planning services and supporting people with a learning disability in the future.”
The survey runs until June 30 and is said to take around 20 minutes to complete.