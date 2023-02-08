The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has voted to join trusts across the country in going on strike over pay.

Members of the GMB Union of the trust voted by an 86 percent majority in a ballot to take industrial action.

The vote is the first time that staff at EEAST have to strike, making them the last trust in England and Wales to join in strike action.

The GMB union said that its members are striking over the government’s imposed four percent pay award and that they are “furious” over the government’s apparent attempts to smear them over life and limb cover on strike days.

Just under 1000 members were eligible to vote in the ballot and 55.72 percent did so.

Paramedics, Emergency Medical Technicians, call handlers and other staff are now set to walk out in the region but a date has not yet been confirmed.

Lola McEvoy, GMB Organiser, said: "East of England was the only ambulance trust in the country not to have been on strike – that will now change.

“As industrial action spreads to all corners of England, the Scottish and Welsh Governments have begun constructive talks with the GMB Union and seen walkouts suspended.

“Ministers in England don't seem to want to listen, leaving NHS workers and the English public being treated like second-class citizens.

"It's simple - talk pay now and make a decent offer for this year. Our members and the public are waiting."