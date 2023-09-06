Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family of a stroke patient who was admitted to hospital for what was expected to be ‘end-of-life care’ have praised staff for assisting her recovery.

Christine Mason (79) suffered a ‘catastrophic’ stroke at her home in Peterborough earlier this year and was admitted to Peterborough City Hospital where her family were told to prepare for the worse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her great niece, Amy Bohan, said: “We were told that that she would probably never walk or talk again and towards the end of three weeks of her being in a coma, to make arrangements for end-of-life care.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Agnieska Koczur and Sheena Bedborough from Peterborough City Hospital’s Occupational Therapy and Physiotherapy team with stroke survivor Christine Mason.

After 108 days in hospital, however, Christine has recently left the stroke unit to continue her rehabilitation at a local brain injury centre.

A former Sunday School teacher and talented musician, Christine had spent six weeks living in her new home, after Amy helped to relocate her (and Christine’s five cats) from France where she had lived for 20 years.

Amy said: “It was so lovely to have her around and to make a fuss of her, so the stroke was a completely devastating shock.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Music and faith have always been very important to her and a big part of our family as Christians, and we see Christine’s recovery as something of a miracle.”

Christine with her violin over 50 years ago.

As well as the excellent medical care Christine received at the Hospital, Amy believes that a form of ‘music therapy’ introduced by the Occupational Therapy and Physiotherapy team has assisted in her great aunt’s recovery.

Sheena Bedborough, senior therapy assistant at North West Anglia NHS Trust, and her colleague Agnieska Koczur have recently been treating stroke patients on Ward B11 as part of the Therapy Team – playing familiar songs and music to provide an additional therapeutic input, which the patients enjoy through movement and memory stimulation.

Sheena said: “The response from the patients has been incredible. Christine in particular has responded exceptionally well; we play familiar songs and started to take in a guitar – knowing her love of music and previous fondness for playing this, the cello and the violin as part of her church group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite restricted movement, Christine was able to engage with the guitar and it was so rewarding to see. We have received some really positive feedback from patients (and their families) who look forward to us going onto the ward. We play everything from ABBA classics to familiar Rock n Roll tunes we can put movement to.”