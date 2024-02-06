Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two local teenagers with an allergy to peanuts have successfully completed a treatment programme designed to boost their tolerance at Peterborough City Hospital.

Jake Hellawell and Isaac Bailey are the first to finish the programme which is one of only a few in the country to be offered to children with a specific allergy to peanuts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair’s lives have been changed dramatically by their allergy – but now they have taken part in the new programme, their confidence has soared – and their families have been given new peace of mind.

Jake (left) and Isaac (right)

The treatment is designed to desensitize the body’s response, so that it no longer reacts as severely to exposure, if at all.

Treatment not a cure – but gives peace of mind

Hayley Daines, Paediatric Allergy Nurse Specialist, said: “While this treatment does not offer a cure, it gives youngsters, and their parents, greater piece of mind that they are less at risk of becoming unwell if they are in contact with peanuts.

“With teenagers especially, it can be quite limiting if they need to constantly check whether food contains peanuts, so we hope this will help make their lives easier.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The treatment, which is delivered as part of a nationally-agreed programme, and is supported by the Evelina London Children’s Hospital, involves gently exposing children with peanut allergies to measured amounts of peanut powder, or peanut protein, every day, gradually increasing the dose over a period of six months.

Allergy first spotted while feeding the ducks

Isaac’s parents first realised he was allergic to peanuts when he became unwell after a trip to feed the ducks as a small boy.

Dad Mark said: “His hands swelled and his face puffed up where he had rubbed his eye, so it was pretty clear that the nuts were the cause. We brought him into hospital and skin prick tests confirmed he had a peanut allergy. Avoiding peanuts is not always easy, but Issac became good at asking whether things he wanted to eat had peanuts in.

“We heard about this kind of therapy and looked at the cost of private treatment, but it was tens of thousands of pounds and that was a big undertaking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we were contacted by the allergy clinic to try this treatment we were really keen.”

Isaac, (14) who lives in Stamford and attends Casterton College, said: “Having this treatment has been fine. I take the peanut powder with chocolate mousse and it’s not a bother to take it. Now I feel more confident that I am not so intolerant.”

Cookie revealed peanut allergy

Keen footballer Jake was 10 when he discovered his allergy to peanuts. He became sick at football training after eating a peanut cookie.

Mum Emma said: “He was sick and developed hives, so I gave him antihistamines and we went to see the doctor the next day. Since then, we have consciously avoided peanuts, so when the offer of trying this treatment came up, we went for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have had to adjust the way we do things at home as it is important that after consuming the peanut powder dose that Jake does not run around, as exercise is known to increase the risk of a reaction. So Jake has his powder first thing in the morning.

“The treatment has given us peace of mind that we have reduced his risk as much as we can.”

Jake, (13) who lives in Bourne and attends Bourne Academy, said: “When I wake up in the morning I eat a pot of yoghurt with the powder in it, that mum leaves by my bed. The more I had it, the easier it got. Now I have finished the programme I will need to take a maintenance dose every day, which I am already used to.”

How the project works:

While the treatment is life altering for the two teenagers and their families, it has taken months of commitment to ensure it has worked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayley said: “Initially, we bring the child into the allergy clinic for a 6-hour session so that we can monitor them closely as the first dose is given. We mix the peanut powder into something they like to eat, such as yoghurt or mousse, and this is then how they take it every day.

“The treatment involves a lot of commitment from the child and parents as they need to take the peanut powder every day of the programme, and then as a maintenance dose for the rest of their lives in order to manage their sensitivity to peanuts.

“It has been great to work with our first two patients, and their parents, over the past six months. I look forward to seeing how this treatment helps them as they grow up, leave school and move on to the next stages of their lives.”

What the NHS says about allergies

Symptoms of a food allergy can affect any part of the body, including different parts of the body at the same time.

Common symptoms of a food allergy include:

feeling dizzy or lightheaded

itchy skin or a raised rash (hives)

swelling of the lips, face and eyes (angioedema)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

coughing, wheezing, breathlessness, noisy breathing or a hoarse voice

sneezing or an itchy, runny or blocked nose

feeling sick or being sick

tummy pain

diarrhoea

You may get symptoms straight after eating the food you're allergic to, or days later.

For serious reactions, such as swollen lips and tongue, breathing difficulties, confusion, drowsiness or dizziness, or if someone faints and cannot be woken up, you should call 999.