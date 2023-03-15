News you can trust since 1948
Patients set to get 24-hour access to prescriptions at Peterborough pharmacy

An application for the pharmacy at Thistlemoor Medical Centre has been approved.

By Ben Jones
Published 15th Mar 2023, 12:51 GMT- 1 min read

Patients at Graham Young Pharmacy on Lincoln Road are set to get 24-hour access to their prescriptions after planning approval was given for two new dispensers.

The pharmacy, which is part of the same building as Thistlemoor Medical Practice, applied to install two prescription dispensers- which would be accessible 24 hours a day- in January and that application has now been approved.

Dr Neil Modha- who is also pursuing plans for a new £2m hydrotherapy pool at the site- submitted plans that would see the dispensers placed at the front of the building, below two glazed canopies.

Graham Young Pharmacy.
In recommending the development to be approved, planning officers said: “The proposed development would be an acceptable use considering the existing medical facility and pharmacy and would ensure they continue to cater for the needs of the community which it serves and providing flexibility and efficiency of service hence increasing the viability of the existing facility.

“Considering the size and siting in relation to the site location it is deemed that the proposal is of an acceptable design and appearance and would not result in visual harm to an unacceptable level.”

