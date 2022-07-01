Peterborough City Hospital car park.

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed that it will be raising prices at both Peterborough City Hospital and Hinchingbrooke Hospital from Friday (July 1).

The new parking costs are:

30 mins free

30 mins to 1 hour £3

2 hours £4

3 hours £5

4 hours £6

5 hours £7

6 hours £8

7 hours £9

8 hours £10

12 hours £11

24 hours £12

A concessionary rate of £2.60 per day applies for:

- Patients whose appointment time exceeds four hours due to a long wait in clinic.

- Parents of a child or young person under 18 (between the hours of 8am and 7pm) or a birthing partner (anytime).

- The main visitor or carer to a critically ill or terminally ill patient on a daily basis (one vehicle only).

- A relative visiting a patient on a daily basis for a prolonged period of time (exceeding 7 days.

- The main carer of a patient in the hospital.

There is no parking charge for:

- A patient with a long-term illness or serious condition needing regular treatment, such as chemotherapy, blood transfusions, acupuncture and some other specialised treatments

- Visitors to the Bereavement Centre or Chaplaincy Services

- Parents of a child in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit or Special Care Baby Unit

- Blue Badge holders

- Parents of a child or young person under 18yovernight (between the hours of 7.30pm and 8am)

Caroline Walker, Chief Executive Officer at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “In re-setting our charges, we have opted to retain free parking for Blue Badge holders, for patients receiving cancer treatment and our Trust staff members. The first 30 minutes for patients and visitors is also free and all previous concessionary rates for parking remain in place to continue to support our longer-term patients.