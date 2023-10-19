Outstanding work from Peterborough City Hospital staff recognised at awards ceremony

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff at Peterborough City Hospital were among those to pick up top prizes at a glitzy hospital trust awards ceremony this week.

Winners from across North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust were celebrated at the Outstanding Achievement Awards 2023, where colleagues heard inspiring and emotive stories of incredible patient care and going over and above the call of duty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were nominees from Hinchingbrooke and Stamford hospitals, as well as Peterborough City Hospital – with both medical staff, volunteers and office workers all celebrated for the difference they have made to patients over the past year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the winners from the awards

Nominees and winners on the night all received personal thanks from Trust board executives, including Chief Executive Officer Hannah Coffey and Trust Chair Professor Steve Barnett.

In addition, the Trust’s charity patron – Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood – sent a pre-recorded video message of congratulations to the winners.

Awards were presented to outstanding recipients in a number of categories; including Team of the Year, Health Innovation or Improvement in Our Hospitals, Outstanding Individual of the Year and Volunteer of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of the awards reflected the challenges individuals and teams rose to over the course of the last 12 months, and a series of publicly-nominated Health Hero awards were also presented.

Trust Chief Executive Officer Hannah Coffey said she was proud of every member of staff working at the hospitals. She said: “Celebrating staff and all the amazing things they do in their roles is one of the best parts of any Chief Executive’s job.

“Even though I have only been in this wonderful Trust for a few weeks, I feel incredibly proud to work with every single member of staff and these awards have been a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the many individual and team achievements.

“Congratulations to each and every worthy nominee and winner.”

All the award winners from the night:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team of the Year – Rainforest nurse-led clinical team, Peterborough City Hospital

Excellence in Admin, Clerical and Corporate Support of the Year – Category Manager in Procurement Mathew Varughese, Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Health Innovation or Improvement in Our Hospitals of the Year – Bowel Cancer Screening Programme Administrators, Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Outstanding Contribution to Patient and/or Staff Safety – Elouise Pond, Healthcare Assistant, Peterborough City Hospital

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outstanding Individual of the Year – Fiona Hope, Community Cancer Nurse, Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Outstanding Leadership Recognition of the Year – Amy Dewhurst, Ward Manager B6, Peterborough City Hospital

Sustainability Award of the Year – Joyce Newson, Quality Assurance & Compliance Manager, Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Volunteer of the Year – Polly Watson, Patient Experience Volunteer, Peterborough City Hospital

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Health Hero Award – Stamford & Rutland Hospital – Dr Kerry Shalders – Dermatology Consultant

Health Hero Award – Hinchingbrooke Hospital – Dr Rajiv Goonetilleke, Paediatric Consultant