Nurses in Peterborough set to strike over pay dispute
Nurses across the country are set to strike over a pay dispute in December.
Royal College of Nursing (RCN) staff at the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust are set to join national strikes over a pay dispute.
Staff at the trust will join those of around a quarter of hospitals and community services in England on December 15 and 20 in walking out between 8am and 8pm.
These include leading care centres such as Great Ormond Street and leading cancer centres the Royal Marsden and Clatterbridge.
Over 100,000 nurses are expected to be involved across the UK.
The RCN has warned that more services will strike next year if a deal can not be agreed.
RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said: "Ministers have declined my offer of formal pay negotiations and instead chosen strike action.
"It has left us with no choice. Nursing is standing up for the profession and their patients.
"We've had enough of being taken for granted and being unable to provide the care patients deserve."
The trust runs several services in Peterborough; including the Intermediate Care Unit in the City Care Centre and the inpatient services and the Cavell Centre.
A full list of the trust’s services can be found on the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust website.
The Peterborough Telegraph contacted the trust for comment but is yet to receive a reply.