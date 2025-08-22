Nurses celebrate incredible milestone of 40 years service together at Peterborough City Hospital

Two nurses at Peterborough City Hospital are celebrating an extraordinary milestone after 40 years of caring for patients together.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Critical Care Sisters Marie Caston and Ros Rippon were recently awarded their 40-year long service awards in a special presentation.

The incredible achievement, celebrated on August 8, represents a combined 80 years of dedication to patient care – and a lifelong friendship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (NWAFT) which runs the hospital, said: “Marie and Ros's journey began in 1985 when they lived across from each other in the nurses' home while training in different cohorts. Marie even recalls that Live Aid was on during one of her first days on the ward!

Ros, Steve and Marie at their 40-year Long Service Award presentation.

"They became close after reuniting again in what was then the Intensive Care team, a moment that marked the beginning of their enduring friendship.

“Over their four decades of service, they continued to work together and spent a lot of time together outside of work - their children are close and even their birthdays are just two days apart! The pair became so inseparable that people would often mix them up."

Marie said: "They’d get our names mixed up all the time and only believed there were two of us once they saw us together!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their friendship and mutual support has been a constant. After retiring on the same day, they both even returned to their posts at the same time - after just a 24 hour break!

Ros and Marie pictured on a site visit to PCH before it opened to the public.

Reflecting on their long careers, both nurses say they have witnessed incredible changes in medical technology and patient care.

"The sedation, equipment, and well, everything has changed!" Ros explained. "The care is much more specialised, and we now have 24-hour critical care consultants, whereas before it might have been a theatre consultant. More specialist care is available now, which is better."

Marie echoed this, citing the vast improvements in technology, like moving from using gas-powered bellows to now having amazing high-tech ventilators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked what has kept her passionate about her job for such a long period, Ros added: "Every day is different, and there is always something to smile and laugh about. We’ve been able to build a work family and have felt like part of a team."

Ros and Marie at Peterborough City Hospital's Critical Care staff base.

For Marie, the answer is simple: "Patients. Patients definitely. And all of the people we’ve met - we're still in touch with the staff we’ve worked with over the years."

The pair also shared their great admiration for the next generation of critical care nurses, noting their immense knowledge and work ethic.

"The new nurses are amazing - they know so much and do so much work,” they said. “The pressure they are under is immense".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also offered some advice for those just starting: "It can often be really difficult, and you might not love it straight away, but if you stick it out it can be incredibly rewarding. And now there is a lot more support that is available - so really do make the most of it. Speak to the seniors and educators, PNAs and draw on their advice, experience and support."

The presentation of their long service awards was made by NWAFT Chair, Professor Steve Barnett OBE.

The spokesperson continued: “It was particularly meaningful as they were presented in the recently opened Critical Care Staff Garden - a project Ros was inspired to develop after seeing the hard work her colleagues during the pandemic. This peaceful place for staff to decompress, funded by the Friends of Peterborough City Hospital and delivered by North West Anglia Hospital's Charity, is a perfect symbol of Marie and Ros's lasting impact on the hospital community.

They added: “Thank you and massive congratulations to Marie and Ros. We really appreciate the amazing impact of your dedicated service, and the many lives you’ve touched.”