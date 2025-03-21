Nursery nurse from Peterborough to run London Marathon in support of fertility charity

“Going through IVF treatment can be heartbreaking”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A hospital nursery nurse from Hampton is set to run the London Marathon to support a fertility charity – following her own decade-long quest to have children.

Kirsty Wislawski works in A&E paediatrics at Peterborough City Hospital, helping youngsters and their families through difficult times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is hoping to complete the 26.2 mile race on April 27 in aid of The Fertility Foundation – a charity that provides support and IVF funding to low-income families.

Kirsty Wislawski in her role at Peterborough City Hospital, and right, pictured during a London Landmarks half-marathon a few years ago.

It is a cause close to Kirsty’s heart – with she and her partner Luke Ferguson having been on a 10-year journey to try and conceive.

The couple has spent in the region of £15,000 on private fertility treatment – but have so far been unsuccessful.

"I've been on a long, old journey with my infertility,” said Kirsty, 36. “Over 10 years of ‘trying’ - with too many appointments to count, exploratory procedures, bad news, a lighter bank balance, more bad news and many tears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Here we are 10 years on, with not being any closer to the positive news we've always wanted.”

Kirsty pictured during a half marathon she completed in Spain - holding hands with her dad Ken who was there to support her along the route.

The couple were given one free round of treatment on the NHS before funding further courses themselves. They are now with a clinic in Athens, Greece.

"I’ve always worked with children, having been in childcare previously,” said Kirsty. “My job at the hospital is so rewarding. Because I’m in a position where I can’t currently have my own, there’s something extra special about being able to help poorly children and see them leave the hospital feeling better.”

Kirsty and Luke still have five frozen embryos and are hoping to try for another round of treatment this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We do know that we have been fortunate to self-fund our IVF treatments to date, but it is definitely not ‘affordable’,” Kirsty explained. “We have spent a large sum of money already with, as we all know, no guaranteed outcome.”

Kirsty is now in training for her first full-length marathon in aid of The Fertility Foundation.

Speaking about how being accepted for the London Marathon has helped her to cope with the emotional rollercoaster of IVF treatment, she added: “Going through IVF treatment can be heartbreaking. Training for the marathon has been great as it’s my form of escapism from all the infertility stuff.”

Kirsty is aiming to raise £1500 for The Fertility Foundation, with the total currently standing at just over £800.

"This is something that is really close to mine and Luke's hearts,” Kirsty said. “Without this charity, and medical intervention, some people will never have the opportunity to grow their family – so I'd love to be able to support that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite having completed several half-marathon races before, Kirsty admits she is feeling apprehensive about tackling the full marathon

"I am bricking it to be honest,” she admitted. “But I’m determined to raise some money for this amazing charity, and that will be in the forefront of my mind whilst I'm attempting to get over that finish line. Any support would be greatly appreciated.”

To support Kirsty’s marathon effort, visit her fundraising page.