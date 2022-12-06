Number of Scarlet Fever cases in Peterborough revealed as parents warned over Strep A

The number of Scarlet Fever cases in Peterborough has been revealed by the Government, as parents have been given advice about invasive Group A strep.

The invasive condition is caused by a bacteria called group A streptococci, which usually causes mild illnesses such as strep throat and scarlet fever. In very rare occasions, the bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause invasive Group A strep (iGAS).

Rates of scarlet fever are also about four times higher than average.

Tongue of a child with scarlet fever - strawberry tongue.

Government data has revealed that there were three cases of Scarlet Fever in Peterborough in the week ending November 27.

Across the East of England, there have been 39 cases of Strep A in September, October and November.

Scarlet fever is usually a mild illness, but it is highly infectious.

Parents are advised to look out for symptoms in their child like a sore throat, headache, and fever, along with a fine, pinkish or red body rash with a sandpapery feel. On darker skin, the rash can be more difficult to detect visually but will feel like sandpaper.

Parents are advised to call 999 or go to A&E if their child is having difficulty breathing, there are pauses when their child breathes, the skin, tongue or lips are blue or the child is floppy and will not wake up or stay awake.

Dr Colin Brown, deputy director of the UKHSA, said: “We are seeing a higher number of cases of Group A strep this year than usual. The bacteria usually causes a mild infection producing sore throats or scarlet fever that can be easily treated with antibiotics. In very rare circumstances, this bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause serious illness – called invasive Group A strep.

