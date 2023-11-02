News you can trust since 1948
New vaccination building approved at Peterborough medical centre

Thistlemoor Medical centre is one of the biggest in Peterborough.
By Ben Jones
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 12:51 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 12:51 GMT
A new medical storage and vaccination building has been approved at Thistlemoor Medical Centre.

The surgery on Thistlemoor Road, which has a CQC rating of Outstanding, submitted a retrospective planning application for a new building to be used for both flu and Covid vaccinations as well as medical storage.

The application stated that: "As the surgery has expanded the need for storage has grown over the years, the existing surgery is fully maximised for patient care, hence the provision of the storage building outside of the main surgery building.”

Thistlemoor Medical Centre.Thistlemoor Medical Centre.
The single storey building is located along the north west boundary in the existing car park, close to the Peterborough Sports football ground.

During the course of the application, concerns were raised to the potential for neighbour amenity impact from the raised camera and light stands, however, details of a suitable shield were provided which can screen views into the neighbouring properties on Thistlemoor Road.

The application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 23/00250/FUL.

