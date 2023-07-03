News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

New robot called Amanda helps Peterborough chemist speed prescription delivery times

‘Amanda’ is capable of dispensing thousands of prescriptions every month
By Stephen Briggs
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 13:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 13:49 BST

A chemist in Peterborough has taken a step into the future – after installing a robot to help deliver prescriptions to patients.

The Graham Youngs Pharmacy in Lincoln Road, Peterborough, has installed the robot – which has been named ‘Amanda’ to speed services up, and enable staff to help as many patients as possible.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dr Neil Modha, from the neighbouring Thistlemoor Medical Practice, who are working alongside the chemists on the project, said: ““We were delighted to welcome Amanda Doyle, the director of Primary Care for NHS England for the country alongside John O'Brien the Chair of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Integrated Care System. They came to hear about the work at Thistlemoor Medical Practice together with the integration at Graham Youngs Pharmacy.

Launch of a new dispensing robot at the Thistlemoor Medical Centre. Nadia Jaworska with Amanda the robotLaunch of a new dispensing robot at the Thistlemoor Medical Centre. Nadia Jaworska with Amanda the robot
Launch of a new dispensing robot at the Thistlemoor Medical Centre. Nadia Jaworska with Amanda the robot
Most Popular

"The pharmacy has a new robot named 'Amanda' after Amanda Doyle that is capable of dispensing 25,000 scripts a month. Together with the 24/7 prescription pick-up point this should make it really simple and easy to collect medications at a time convenient to patients.”

The automation also helps reduce waiting times and free up time for our team to help care for patients. This includes providing blood pressure checks, contraception advice and prescriptions and supporting patients with minor illness.

Launch of a new dispensing robot at the Thistlemoor Medical Centre. Dr Neil and Dr Nalini Modha with Amanda Doyle and John O'Brien at the opening ceremonyLaunch of a new dispensing robot at the Thistlemoor Medical Centre. Dr Neil and Dr Nalini Modha with Amanda Doyle and John O'Brien at the opening ceremony
Launch of a new dispensing robot at the Thistlemoor Medical Centre. Dr Neil and Dr Nalini Modha with Amanda Doyle and John O'Brien at the opening ceremony
Related topics:PeterboroughNHS EnglandCambridgeshire