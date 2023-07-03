New robot called Amanda helps Peterborough chemist speed prescription delivery times

A chemist in Peterborough has taken a step into the future – after installing a robot to help deliver prescriptions to patients.

The Graham Youngs Pharmacy in Lincoln Road, Peterborough, has installed the robot – which has been named ‘Amanda’ to speed services up, and enable staff to help as many patients as possible.

Dr Neil Modha, from the neighbouring Thistlemoor Medical Practice, who are working alongside the chemists on the project, said: ““We were delighted to welcome Amanda Doyle, the director of Primary Care for NHS England for the country alongside John O'Brien the Chair of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Integrated Care System. They came to hear about the work at Thistlemoor Medical Practice together with the integration at Graham Youngs Pharmacy.

Launch of a new dispensing robot at the Thistlemoor Medical Centre. Nadia Jaworska with Amanda the robot

"The pharmacy has a new robot named 'Amanda' after Amanda Doyle that is capable of dispensing 25,000 scripts a month. Together with the 24/7 prescription pick-up point this should make it really simple and easy to collect medications at a time convenient to patients.”

The automation also helps reduce waiting times and free up time for our team to help care for patients. This includes providing blood pressure checks, contraception advice and prescriptions and supporting patients with minor illness.