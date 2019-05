Have your say

New governors have been appointed at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust – which runs Hinchingbrooke, Peterborough City (PCH) and Stamford & Rutland Hospitals.

Steve Reiss (Stamford) Junaid Bhatti, David Evans and Stephen Hodson (Peterborough), Kenneth Leafe, Zbys Fedorowicz and Bob Mason (Huntingdon) and Emilie Hall (Staff governor at PCH) have taken the roles.