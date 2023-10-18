An artist's impression of how the operating block is expected to look. Credit: GRAHAM Group.

Hinchingbrooke Hospital is expected to operate on its first patients in its new operating block in December.

The construction of the new block is part as an ongoing scheme of improvements at the site across areas affected by the use of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The long-awaited Main Theatres block which will house seven state-of-the-art operating theatres and other Trust services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hinchingbrooke is one one of four hospitals in the East of England affected by structural issues relating to the concrete panels used in the construction of some of the walls and roof.

This means that a new hospital building will be built on the site by 2030.

Such are the issues at the hospital, a separate structural issue has seen a weight limit has been put in place to ensure that patients over 20 stone are either treated on the ground floor or at alternative sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arshiya Khan, Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, said: “As the remedial RAAC work is carried out and our construction site takes shape, there will unfortunately be some noise and disruption to services.

"We apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause and we are doing all that we can to keep any disruption to a minimum, wherever we can.

“As well as our ongoing estates work, and the redevelopment of our Theatres Block, we are looking to the future in Phase 3 of our exciting redevelopment programme, Hinchingbrooke Hospital: The Next Chapter.

"This is dedicated to building a new hospital on our site by 2030. We have already been working with architects on what a new hospital will look like and have been holding workshops with our staff to gather their expert view on what we need to best care for patients and how departments will link to provide a seamless patient journey.