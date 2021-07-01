New mental health support service launches for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire youngsters

YOUnited is available to those up to the age of 25 registered with a GP in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and offers a range of support including therapies, counselling and guided self-help.

Referrals can be made to YOUnited by a GP or any professional working with children or young people. They will be triaged and assessed by specialist staff from YOUnited who then work with the individual, as well as their family or carers if necessary, on the best pathway to support their needs.

YOUnited is a partnership involving: Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, Centre 33 and Ormiston Families.

A new service is launching to help children and young people in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough with their emotional wellbeing and mental health

The different bodies said that “young people have been instrumental in helping co-design the service”.

YOUnited launches on Thursday, July 1 and will be used for all referrals to CPFT’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

YOUnited help - 0 to 17

The integrated hub will accept referrals from all professionals working with children and young people up to the age of 17 with emotional wellbeing and mild, moderate or severe mental health needs.

It will also accept referrals for children and young people up to the age of 18 with a suspected eating disorder or with a neurodevelopmental diagnosis.

YOUnited help - 18 to 25

Young people aged 18 to 25 with emotional wellbeing support needs can self-refer to Centre 33 or Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and South Lincolnshire Mind.

GPs can also make referrals for mental health assessments to CPFT’s Primary Care Mental Health Service.

YOUnited help for a referral for a neurodevelopmental diagnosis

. Cambridgeshire, Huntingdon and Fenland: YOUnited accepts referrals for assessment for young people of secondary school age

Referrals for assessment for primary age children in Cambridgeshire, Huntingdon and Fenland should be made to Cambridgeshire Community Service’s community paediatricians.

Contacting YOUnited

Clinicians and administration staff are available 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday (excluding bank holidays).

The contact number for professionals, which is only for discussion and consultation of non-crisis referrals, is: 0300 3000 830.

What to do if a young person is in crisis

If a young person is in a mental health crisis contact CPFT’s First Response Service by calling NHS 111 (option 2). People in Wisbech have not got the option 2 but can access the service via dialling 111.

The call handler will then transfer them direct to the First Response Service.

Useful websites

. Kooth - an online mental wellbeing community offering free, safe and anonymous support

. Keep Your Head - brings together reliable information on mental health and wellbeing for children, young people and adults across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough