New measures to screen for HIV and other blood viruses at Peterborough City Hospital and Hitchingbrooke Hospital

“We can detect people living with the viruses, offer treatment, and ultimately save lives”

Adults attending A&E at Peterborough City Hospital and Hitchingbrooke Hospital will now be screened for HIV as part of a move to better protect patients.

Anyone over 18 requiring a blood test at the emergency department (ED) will also be routinely tested for hepatitis B and hepatitis C, unless they opt out.

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (NWAFT), which runs the hospitals, says the new measures will help with early detection, and the protection of others.

“Patients aged 18 and over who attend ED and have a blood test as part of the care will be tested for these blood borne viruses (BBV),” a spokesperson said.

“This screening is part of our routine care to help protect your health, and the health of those around you, and by routinely including these tests we can detect people living with the viruses, offer treatment, and ultimately save lives.”

This means every BBV blood test will automatically be screened for these viruses, unless a patient tells ED staff not to test their sample.

If patients are not required to have a blood test during their visit, they will not be tested.

The spokesperson explained: “All tests and results are confidential, with patients only being contacted further if a ‘non-negative’ result is shown.”

The Trust says many people are unaware they have been exposed to these viruses, but that knowing your status “helps you take control of your health”.

Describing what patients can expect after a test is carried out, the spokesperson went on: “If your test results are negative, we will not contact you, as no further action is needed.

“If any of your results are positive, our specialist teams will contact you directly. They will also arrange any necessary repeat tests and coordinate a referral to the HIV or Hepatology service, as appropriate. We aim to process all results within four weeks. If you are admitted to the hospital, we will discuss the results with you before discharge. If you've been discharged, our teams will contact you at home. If your HIV test in the Emergency Department is positive, our colleagues at the integrated Contraception and Sexual Health (iCaSH) service will contact you to discuss your result and next steps.”