New Lead Professional Midwifery Advocate appointed at Peterborough hospital trust to help hospital staff

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford and Rutland Hospitals, has welcomed Emily Witney-Fahey as the new Lead Professional Midwifery Advocate (PMA).

The role of the Professional Midwifery Advocate (PMA) is wide ranging and follows the ‘Advocating for Educating and Quality Improvement model,’ working with service users and maternity staff by supporting midwives to advocate for women. PMAs are focussed on addressing the emotional needs of staff and developing resilience within the units.

Emily Witney-Fahey said: “Having a Professional Midwifery Advocate means that staff will have access to onsite support that will advocate for them and their needs. There is an abundance of research surrounding staff wellbeing, and how engaged and supported staff leads to an increase not only in the service user satisfaction, but also the outcomes and patient safety.

Emily Witney-Fahey

“For our service users we can support them when making choices about their care pathway. If any of our service users have any worries or concerns relating to their care, we can facilitate discussions and take necessary action.”