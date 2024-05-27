Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ward A3 at Peterborough City Hospital has been given a facelift.

A ward at Peterborough City Hospital has had a face lift making it a brighter and more welcoming space for patients living with dementia.

Wall and doors have been wrapped with colourful, nature inspired stickers to help transform clinical environments into ‘dementia friendly’ spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research has shown that providing a more homely setting has a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of patients both mentally and physically.

A3 ward at Peterborough City Hospital.

Alison Gray, Dementia Specialist Nurse at North West Anglia Trust, said: “Developing the ward space into a calming and therapeutic area will evoke memories of being in a comfortable in a familiar environment, and the calming effect it can have, is amazing.

"When a person living with dementia is trying to make sense of the world around them, their immediate surroundings can make all the difference to their quality of life.”

The ward refurbishment has been funded by North West Anglia Hospitals Charity, the charity is funded by generous donations, fundraising and legacies received from patients, hospital staff, their relatives, the general public and other external organisations. The Hospital’s Charity aims to enhance patients experience and helps fund projects such as this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad