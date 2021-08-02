New chief executive starts at ambulance trust

Tom Abell

Tom Abell has joined EEAST from Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, where he was deputy chief executive. He takes over the reins from deputy chief executive and medical director, Dr Tom Davis, who has led the service as interim chief executive since last September.

Tom brings with him extensive NHS experience having held a variety of senior roles across the region. This includes deputy chief executive and chief transformation officer at Mid Essex Hospitals, Southend University Hospital and Basildon and Thurrock University Hospitals.

He has also worked in commissioning and was director of service improvement at Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust.

Tom said: “I am honoured to have joined EEAST as chief executive and am proud to be working for the Trust that serves my family and friends across the East of England. I am looking forward to working closely with our people, stakeholders and partners to further develop and improve the services we provide.

“I recognise that we have some major problems that we need to tackle – particularly how our people treat each other. We have too many examples of poor behaviour and it must be brought to an end. Let me formally underline my commitment to turn this around.

“We also need to keep working with our communities and partners to create a modern ambulance service which is fit for the 21st century. I look forward to continuing to build on the good work which is already underway.

“Although we have many challenges, including how we respond to the incredible demand we are seeing for our services, I truly believe we have the opportunity to make our own future. By working together with partners, we can be bolder and stronger.”