New chair wanted at Healthwatch Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

Val Moore

The independent health and care champion makes sure people across the area have a say in how local health and care services develop.

It is now searching for a successor to Val Moore who currently leads its Board of Directors.

The role is strategic and involves representing the organisation and presenting local people’s views at senior level.

And with big changes happening in the local health and care system, the new chair will influence and achieve change in services and make them the best they can be for patients and the public.

“Our Healthwatch has a unique and well-respected position in the local health and care system,” said Val, who is stepping down after six years.

“We have the right and are expected to shout out if things are not as they should be for patients and service users. But we also see ourselves as a real force for change by working with others such as local councils, hospitals, GPs and voluntary organisations.”