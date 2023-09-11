News you can trust since 1948
New CEO of Peterborough hospital trust vows to improve services for patients

Hannah Coffey takes over from Caroline Walker
By Stephen Briggs
Published 11th Sep 2023, 10:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 10:35 BST
A new Chief Executive Officer has started work at the trust which runs Peterborough City Hospital.

Hannah Coffey has taken up the role at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust which manages the acute care of 850,000 people primarily across Cambridgeshire, South Lincolnshire and East Leicestershire, and employs 7,353 staff.

Along with Peterborough, the trust also runs Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland hospitals.

She has taken over from Caroline Walker who announced her plan to take semi-retirement after five years as CEO back in May this year.

Hannah was previously Acting Chief Executive at Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust. She has extensive experience in the NHS – joining as a Management Trainee in 1997 and has worked across all sectors, holding a diverse range of executive portfolios.

She said: “I am delighted to be joining North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust at such an exciting time. There are many opportunities for us to explore further and work with local partners to improve services to our diverse communities.

“I am really looking forward to getting to know our staff, volunteers and partner organisation colleagues across all Trust sites as I undertake my induction programme.”

Professor Steve Barnett, Chair of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The board and I are very much looking forward to working with Hannah. She brings a wealth of experience and expertise that we will benefit from as we continue to grow and develop services.”

Hannah Coffey previously spent 10 years fulfilling Director of Operations and Chief Operating Officer positions at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, Basildon and Thurrock University Hospitals, and at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust

She subsequently took up the role of Director of Improvement and Transformation at Guy’s and St Thomas’, where she led the development of the organisation’s transformation programme, continuous improvement approach and associated cultural change.

More recently, she was the Director of Strategy and Partnerships at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospital NHS Trust where, in a joint role with local commissioning groups, she led their provider collaboration and clinical strategy work.

She graduated from the Aspiring CEO programme in 2017.

