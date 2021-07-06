New campaign to support Peterborough residents struggling with drug and alcohol misuse

The call comes amid concerns from health experts that people may have delayed in coming forward for help, putting their health and lives at risk as well as causing greater impact on their families.

When people are accessing services, the problems that they are coming forward with are tending to be more complex too due to this delay.

Peterborough City Council, the Safer Peterborough Partnership and commissioned services, provided by Change Grow Live and Everyone Health, will be campaigning from July 5 to July 9 to raise awareness of the dangers of drug and alcohol misuse. The campaign will also encourage residents to not be afraid to seek out support from local services.

The campaign aims to remind residents of the harmful effects drugs and alcohol can have on health and wellbeing, the impact of which being severely compounded by the effects of lockdown. People can find out more about the campaign by following the council’s social media.

Cllr Irene Walsh, council cabinet member for integrated adult social care, health and public health, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has been very challenging for many people and during the lockdowns people’s use of alcohol and drugs has changed and they may be putting their health at risk.

“However, we have services that can help people deal with stresses that the pandemic has brought us and provide support to enable them avoid these risks.

“We want Peterborough residents to come forward and seek help if they are having problems with alcohol and drugs - it is the right thing to do and is not something to be ashamed of.”