New app to keep dads involved in partner's pregnancy launched at Peterborough City Hospital
Maternity Services at Peterborough City Hospital are using a new engagement tool for new dads, dads-to-be and partners, to help them feel more involved and engaged in their partner’s pregnancy.
The ‘DadPad’ has been commissioned by Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Local Maternity & Neonatal System and has been launched across the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust’s hospitals.
It is a free app for dads and provides them with access to localised information on services, advice, local support groups, and guidance.
Research has shown that dads and partners need to be explicitly addressed in order to feel included during a pregnancy.
Rowena Chilton, Head of Midwifery at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, said: “It’s fantastic news that DadPad is being used across our maternity services. It is an invaluable resource for dads in pregnancy and enables dads to gain practical skills and information.
“Alongside the DadPad app there is a hard copy of the DadPad Neonatal book that will support dads when their baby is admitted, planned or unplanned, to the neonatal unit. A co-parent pad has been developed to achieve fill inclusivity and offers a bespoke resource for the LGBTQIA+ community which we’re really excited about as well.”More information on DadPad visit https://thedadpad.co.uk/.