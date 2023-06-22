The new app has been launched across Peterborough.

Maternity Services at Peterborough City Hospital are using a new engagement tool for new dads, dads-to-be and partners, to help them feel more involved and engaged in their partner’s pregnancy.

The ‘DadPad’ has been commissioned by Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Local Maternity & Neonatal System and has been launched across the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust’s hospitals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a free app for dads and provides them with access to localised information on services, advice, local support groups, and guidance.

Research has shown that dads and partners need to be explicitly addressed in order to feel included during a pregnancy.

Rowena Chilton, Head of Midwifery at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, said: “It’s fantastic news that DadPad is being used across our maternity services. It is an invaluable resource for dads in pregnancy and enables dads to gain practical skills and information.