There is still no news on when gas and air will return to Peterborough City Hospital’s maternity ward – six months after it was withdrawn.

The hospital withdrew the use of Entonox – a gas that is usually made up of half nitrous oxide and half oxygen – during childbirth in February, due to safety concerns for their staff.

Gas and air, which is used as a pain medication, was also withdrawn from Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, which is also run by the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, at the same time.

Peterborough City Hospital

The decision was made due to the levels of Nitrous Oxide found in the air. The hospital said there were no concerns for the safety of patients at the hospital.

While gas and air was able to be re-introduced at Hinchingbrooke earlier this year, it is still unavailable in Peterborough.

Jo Bennis, Chief Nurse at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke Hospitals, said: “We know that it has been an anxious and unsettling time for our women and our staff. I would like to thank them for their patience as we continue to work on safely reintroducing gas and air to our maternity units. The experience of our women and the safety of our staff remains our priority.

“Our progress has been slower than we would have liked due to currently not being able to find a solution that meets all safety requirements. We are continuing to work with our Estates and Facilities team and external expert partners to find a solution.”

Women who are expecting to give birth in the coming weeks, and are concerned at the potential lack of gas and air for pain relief, can do the

following:

- Speak to their community midwife to discuss options, this may include a change to their birth plan, switching to a homebirth or switching to

another maternity unit. Women who are unable to talk to their community midwife, or who have a more urgent request, can call either

the Maternity Helpline at PCH on 01733 677266 or the Labour Ward at Hinchingbrooke on 01480 847480/81