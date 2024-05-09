Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North West Cambridgeshire MP raises issue with Rishi Sunak in Prime Minister’s Questions

The mum of a Peterborough boy who died following a severe allergic reaction at school has called for more action to be taken – after the issue was raised in Parliament.

Five year old Benedict Blythe, a pupil at Barnack School, had a number of allergies, and suffered an anaphylactic reaction, and despite desperate attempts to save him, he sadly passed away after suffering a reaction in December 2021.

Bennedict Blythe

Helen Blythe, who is the Founder and Director of the Benedict Blythe Foundation which she set up following Benedict’s death, said: “Over the last two years we have heard heartbreaking stories from families and teachers put in impossible positions because of a lack of legislation and funding for allergy in English schools, and across the UK. With increasing numbers of children with allergies in schools, and clinicians, coroners and charities united behind the same clear set of modest recommendations, it seems unfathomable that there’s been no firm commitment from government to implement those recommendations. As each year goes by, children are being needlessly put at risk, and more needs to be done.”

During Prime Minister’s Questions this week, Shailesh Vara MP raised the issue of children suffering from allergies and the need to ensure better safeguards for them in schools.

A Coroner’s Inquest has yet to report on Benedict’s tragic death, but speaking generally, Mr Vara said that “on average 2 children in every class have a food allergy and allergic reactions take place more in school than in any other setting outside the home”.

Shailesh Vara MP with Helen Blythe

He went on to say that severe allergic reactions “are on the rise and can be fatal” but other than guidance for schools, there is no explicit legal requirement for the provision of “allergy medication, an allergy policy or other recommended safeguards being made available”.

Mr Vara asked Mr Sunak to meet with him and Benedict’s parents to discuss ways “to ensure that children who suffer from allergies in schools can be more safe, including schools having an allergy policy, adrenaline pens and staff who know how to use them”.

In responding, Mr Sunak extended his sympathy to Benedict's family, saying “it is tragic always to hear about the loss of a child”.

He added “we fully understand the seriousness of severe allergies and believe that children with medical conditions should be properly supported to enjoy a full education and be safe at school.”

He went on to say, “there is a legal duty on the governing body of schools to make arrangements for supporting pupils, including setting out what needs to be done” and he said that he would ensure that Mr Vara had a meeting with the Health Secretary “to discuss how we could further support pupils with serious allergies.”

Following the exchange in the House of Commons, Mr Vara said: “Benedict was a lovely little boy, and it is so tragic that he died of anaphylaxis.

“Given that allergic reactions take place more in school than in any other place outside the home, it is vital to have more than just optional guidance for schools.

“As matters stand, the legal duty on the governing body of schools to ‘make arrangements’ to support pupils is very weak. It is important to have an obligation for specific requirements.

“All schools should have an allergy policy and adrenaline pens, as well as people who know how to use them. This is currently not the case in many schools.

“I am very pleased to have secured a meeting with Victoria Atkins MP, the Health Secretary, and along with Benedict’s parents, Helen and Pete, I very much hope to make more progress in making our schools safer for those who suffer from allergies.”