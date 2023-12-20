Meet the latest Sue Ryder hospice volunteer - therapy pony Harry
The loveable Falabella miniature horse and his therapy volunteer handler, Summer Roberts, made a surprise entrance at the hospices’ annual volunteer Christmas party, which celebrates the dedication and commitment of both two and four legged volunteers who help the hospice to be there when it matters.
The 28-years-young Pets as Therapy pony will make regular visits to the hospice bringing joy, comfort and emotional support to patients and their families at the most difficult times of their lives.
Antonia Dowell, Volunteer Coordinator at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice said how “surprised and delighted" volunteers and staff were to welcome the newest member of the team.
Summer added: "Harry is incredibly gentle and knows when he needs to give space and when he can get right up and close for a cuddle. He has an instinct to detect sadness and will be extra attentive, following people around and doing silly things like he almost wants to make you smile. Speaking from personal experience Harry makes you feel better in impossible times. We want to share that with other people and also let Harry do what he loves."
Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice is currently looking to increase the numbers of volunteers to support our hospice and for fundraising volunteers to support their events and help raise vital funds for families needing their care. To find out more contact Volunteers Coordinator Antonia Dowell [email protected] via email on or by calling 01733 225927.