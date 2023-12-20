Staff and volunteers from Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough had the pleasure of meeting their new team member recently – therapy pony Harry.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The loveable Falabella miniature horse and his therapy volunteer handler, Summer Roberts, made a surprise entrance at the hospices’ annual volunteer Christmas party, which celebrates the dedication and commitment of both two and four legged volunteers who help the hospice to be there when it matters.

The 28-years-young Pets as Therapy pony will make regular visits to the hospice bringing joy, comfort and emotional support to patients and their families at the most difficult times of their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Antonia Dowell, Volunteer Coordinator at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice said how “surprised and delighted" volunteers and staff were to welcome the newest member of the team.

Harry the therapy pony will support patients and families at the hospice

Summer added: "Harry is incredibly gentle and knows when he needs to give space and when he can get right up and close for a cuddle. He has an instinct to detect sadness and will be extra attentive, following people around and doing silly things like he almost wants to make you smile. Speaking from personal experience Harry makes you feel better in impossible times. We want to share that with other people and also let Harry do what he loves."